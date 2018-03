Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/28/business/pizza-hut-now-official-pizza-nfl/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Pizza Hut is replacing Papa John's, which announced yesterday it was ending its contract with the National Football League. The league's viewer numbers are down over the last couple of years. And a few months ago, Papa John's then-CEO John Schnatter blamed players' kneeling in protest during the national anthem as a big part of the problem. But it hasn't taken the NFL long to find a new sponsor.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.