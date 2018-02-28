Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/28/business/corner-office-marketplace/health-systems-partner-create-their-own-drug-company/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In a unique deal, a handful of hospitals and clinics around the country are working together on something new: making their own pharmaceuticals. Their plan is to manufacture generic drugs that they say pharmaceutical companies charge too much for. Dr. Marc Harrison is the CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, one of the health systems involved. He talks to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about what convinced him to join the group, what he hopes the partnership will look like in five years and why he's watching what Jeff Bezos at Amazon is doing with health care, too.

