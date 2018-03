Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/28/business/amazon-puts-ring-it/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon’s purchase of Ring, a maker of video doorbells, could help it solve its problems with package theft by making it easier for packages to be delivered inside people’s homes. But Ring's greater value may come in the extra juice it gives Amazon in the battle to dominate the connected home.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.