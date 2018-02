Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/27/sustainability/top-german-court-gives-cities-green-light-diesel-restrictions/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Germany’s top administrative court today ruled that cities can now ban older diesel vehicles from high-pollution areas. Before Volkswagen’s emissions cheating scandal a few years ago, more than half of the new cars sold in Europe had diesel engines. They’ve been losing market share ever since, and today’s ruling only hastens the decline of diesel. That’s bad news for German automakers and diesel car owners.

