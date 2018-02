Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/27/education/supreme-court-hears-arguments-compelling-union-dues/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

When the Supreme Court has decided about the fairness of mandatory union dues in the past, unions have historically prevailed. In the current case before the court, Janus v. AFSCME, however, the makeup of the court is different. A ruling against the unions could have far reaching political implications on the power of teachers unions in national politics.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.