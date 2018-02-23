Jerome Powell at his swearing-in ceremony Feb. 5 at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. - Alex Wong/Getty Images

Low unemployment rates, $1.5 trillion in tax cuts, a positive presidential economic report — it looks like the economy is entering uncharted waters. Or at least according to the Fed it is. We break it down with Yahoo Finance’s Dion Rabouin, who joins us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. Jerome Powell will be on the Hill next week for his first testimony as chair of the Fed, so we talk about what to expect. Also: Confidence is high amid tax and regulation cuts, but will that sugar high wear off? Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers sure seems to think so.