Where do you go when you find yourself in need of a place to sit and work for awhile? Or a place to take a meeting? Or a little corner where you get a bite to eat that's maybe one step up the food chain that from your local coffee shop where you can only get pastries and stale bagels?

Welcome to the all-day cafe where you can work, eat all three meals and feel extremely welcomed.

Christine Muhlke is editor at large of Bon Appetit Magazine and a regular patron of all-day cafes.

"From the way they treated me when I walked in to the way they spoke to my child, spoiled him even though they didn't know him, I really felt I got a hug." Muhlke said during an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal.

