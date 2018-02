Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/23/business/will-black-panther-movie-be-game-changer/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

"Black Panther" moves into its second weekend in theaters having already posted half a billion dollars at the box office. Sure, it’s a Disney film based on a Marvel comic book, but could it also be a game changer for how Hollywood looks at mostly black casts and distinctly African narratives?

