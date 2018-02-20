Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/20/business/can-tesla-keep-demand-its-model3/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There are a handful of electric cars that are all somewhat in the same price range: the Chevy Bolt ($36k), the Nissan LEAF ($30k) and Tesla's Model 3, Elon Musk's flagship electric vehicle, priced at around $35,000. But in a classic tale of highly popular, very rare consumer goods, the Tesla Model 3 has got to be the most famous.

Supply is so low that Bloomberg's senior reporter Tom Randall decided to figure out for himself how many the company is making. He started operating a Tesla Model 3 tracker that estimates how many of these fancy cars are being delivered to those desperate to start driving one. He says Tesla's ability to keep up with demand — or lack thereof — is imperative to the company's future.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full interview