Despite all the doomsday headlines about the so-called retail apocalypse, there is a growing trend: online-first retailers expanding their physical footprints. Warby Parker, which first began selling eyeglasses online, plans to have nearly 100 stores across the U.S. by the end of the year. Here’s why — and how — retailers like Warby are making this transition.

