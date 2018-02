Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/13/world/british-regulators-scrutinize-oxfam-after-haiti-misconduct/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

An inquiry is being conducted after allegations that the aid group Oxfam covered up a sex scandal involving some of its senior staff. There's money on the line to be lost, but also the worrying matter for any charitable organization of lost public trust.

