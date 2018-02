Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/12/economy/infrastructure-donald-trump-has-math-problem/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today, the White House outlined a $1.5 trillion plan to deal with our nation’s infrastructure problems — everything from waterways to highways to commercial space infrastructure. But the federal government plans to provide just $200 billion of that $1.5 trillion. Where would the rest come from? Mostly from state and local governments, who already feel burdened by federal policy.

