As Amazon expands its logistics operations, it’s inching closer to developing a service that competes with FedEx and UPS. Shares of both package carriers fell today after news of Amazon’s new Shipping with Amazon service was reported in the Wall Street Journal. The company is piloting that service in Los Angeles, delivering some goods sold by third-party vendors on the e-commerce platform. But is it still a long way from replacing its delivery partners?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.