- Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc.

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/31/business/corner-office-marketplace/warren-buffett-jamie-dimon-divided-congress-and-oreos/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Warren Buffett, of Berkshire Hathaway; Jeff Bezos, of Amazon; and Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, announced they would form a health care company together. We thought it was a perfect time to revisit this interview.

We talked with Buffett back in 2012 about Dimon, the business decisions he regrets, and yes, eating Oreos for breakfast. Buffett had recently released a book with Carol Loomis, a longtime financial journalist who had covered Buffett's career. She joined him for this interview.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.