Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald resigned from her post as acting director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. This came after a report in Politico which detailed a series of stock purchases made by Fitzgerald, including shares of tobacco companies.

Politico reporter Sarah Karlin-Smith spoke with Marketplace host Amy Scott, and she said the conflict between Fitzgerald's financial choices and the CDC's anti-smoking mission is not the only reason for the resignation.

"Congress have really been focusing on Brenda Fitzgerald's divestment, and they just have been frustrated that she can't actually do her job because of the divestment."

