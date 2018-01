Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/29/business/keurig-and-dr-pepper-aim-smooth-sweet-merger/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Keurig Green Mountain, the single-serve coffee pod maker, announced today that it will be merging with Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a deal worth an estimated $20 billion. Merging the hot and cold beverage brands will give a big boost to Keurig’s distribution network here in the U.S.

