Linette Lopez from Business Insider and Rachel Abrams from the New York Times join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, today, so we break down his speech. The Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the GDP rose 2.6 percent. That fell short of what the White House had been promising, so we talk about it. We also discuss Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s comments on America’s “weak dollar” and what it means for the economy.
Let's talk about Trump's speech in Davos
