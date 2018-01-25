Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/25/world/intel-earnings-expected-weather-meltdown-and-spectre/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Security issues and faulty fixes have vexed computer giant Intel, and that’s just in January. But analysts say the problems probably won’t dent profits in the long term. Intel releases its quarterly earnings report later today. The company has generated a lot of not-so-great headlines in recent weeks over major security vulnerabilities in its processors. Then, a patch meant to fix the problem caused many computers to reboot unexpectedly. How does this all impact investors?

