- Joanna Neborsky/Marketplace

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/25/business/uncertain-hour/s02-7-law-and-odor-crime-story-about-orchids-pig-smell-refineries/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There are lots of different ways to commit a crime. Some of them are obscure — it’s a crime to sell Swiss cheese without holes, for example. Some deal with serious safety and environmental issues — it’s a crime for a refinery to release more than a certain amount of the carcinogen Benzene. There are people who argue there are just too many federal regulations with criminal consequences, that with thousands of potential criminal acts on the books, how can you know if you’re doing something wrong? And that argument has some very powerful forces behind it. In this episode, we look at the issue that’s come to be known as “overcriminalization,” and the debate about what’s a crime worth enforcing and what’s bureaucratic overreach.