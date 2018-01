Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/23/economy/president-donald-trump-s-davos-trip-sparks-interest/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The president will attend the annual World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week. His appearance is a rarity. He’ll become the only sitting U.S. president to go there in almost two decades and will deliver the closing speech at this year's gathering of heads of state and business leaders. Will Trump be a breath of fresh air? Or, a counterblast against the forces of globalization?