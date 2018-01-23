A server farm at CERN. - Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

This week, we're looking back at our previous episodes that focused on the internet. First up, our conversation with Zeynep Tufekci, author of "Twitter and Tear Gas: The Power and Fragility of Networked Protest," then we revisit our conversation with New York Magazine's Max Read about Facebook.

Plus: We're reading your thoughts on what we should do in season 2, and Molly explains why she didn't go to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year.

Don't forget to vote for what we should call "moral capitalism" — there's a link to the poll at MakeMeSmart.org.