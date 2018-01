Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/22/business/reducing-legal-immigration-means-hiring-challenges-some-companies/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump has backed proposals to cut legal immigration by up to half. For companies that employ many immigrants, that could mean it will be harder for them to find workers to fill jobs, especially as the economy nears full employment.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.