Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/19/life/looking-back-year-trump-three-different-cities/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There's a saying that a week is a long time in politics ... well, how about a year? It's been 12 months since President Donald Trump moved into the White House, and back then, the Marketplace Weekend team traveled to three cities with very different economies.

Dalton, Georgia, known for its carpet industry, Gillette, Wyoming, where the focus is coal and energy and Corvallis, Oregon, a hub for education and tech innovation.

We've been checking in with the mayors of those cities for a couple of years now. Lizzie O'Leary spoke with them again this week to get a feel for how things have changed — or stayed the same — since last January.

Mayors Biff Traber of Corvallis, Louise Carter-King of Gillette and Dennis Mock of Dalton joined the show to discuss their cities.