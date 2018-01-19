The U.S. Capitol is seen as lawmakers work to avert a government shutdown today in Washington, D.C. - Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/19/economy/weekly-wrap/tick-tock-government-shutdown/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Sudeep Reddy from Politico and Catherine Rampell from the Washington Post join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. After what seems like a deluge of never-ending stopgaps, Congress has just a few hours to vote on a budget to fund the government for fiscal year 2018. We discuss why partisan, intragovernmental dynamics have led to a potential shutdown. We also talk about what a debt ceiling vote next month could mean for the country, economy and the greater global market. Then, is it time to start talking about the Trump economy on a net positive basis?