By Kai Ryssdal
January 19, 2018 | 6:11 PM
The U.S. Capitol is seen as lawmakers work to avert a government shutdown today in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Capitol is seen as lawmakers work to avert a government shutdown today in Washington, D.C. 
Marketplace

Sudeep Reddy from Politico and Catherine Rampell from the Washington Post join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. After what seems like a deluge of never-ending stopgaps, Congress has just a few hours to vote on a budget to fund the government for fiscal year 2018. We discuss why partisan, intragovernmental dynamics have led to a potential shutdown. We also talk about what a debt ceiling vote next month could mean for the country, economy and the greater global market. Then, is it time to start talking about the Trump economy on a net positive basis?  

