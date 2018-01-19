Sudeep Reddy from Politico and Catherine Rampell from the Washington Post join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. After what seems like a deluge of never-ending stopgaps, Congress has just a few hours to vote on a budget to fund the government for fiscal year 2018. We discuss why partisan, intragovernmental dynamics have led to a potential shutdown. We also talk about what a debt ceiling vote next month could mean for the country, economy and the greater global market. Then, is it time to start talking about the Trump economy on a net positive basis?
Tick, tock
