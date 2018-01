Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/19/business/after-years-decline-ibm-reports-revenue-jump/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A 4 percent revenue hike is not big news for many companies. But for century-plus firm IBM it’s the first in half a decade, and could signal that its focus on cloud computing is paying off.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.