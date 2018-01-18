By Mitchell Hartman
January 18, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Foreclosure activity fell in 2017 to a 12-year low, according to a new report by ATTOM Data Solutions. In 2017, 0.5 percent of all U.S. residential properties were in some stage of foreclosure — notice of default, scheduled auction or bank repossession. That's down from a peak of 2.2 percent at the height of the housing crisis in 2010. There are some exceptions to the national trend: New York, New Jersey and the District of Columbia saw increases in foreclosure activity last year — the result of leftover foreclosures from the housing crisis that are still hung up in complicated local legal processes.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

Follow Mitchell Hartman at @entrepreneurguy