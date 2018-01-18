Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/18/economy/foreclosure-rate-lowest-2005/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Foreclosure activity fell in 2017 to a 12-year low, according to a new report by ATTOM Data Solutions. In 2017, 0.5 percent of all U.S. residential properties were in some stage of foreclosure — notice of default, scheduled auction or bank repossession. That's down from a peak of 2.2 percent at the height of the housing crisis in 2010. There are some exceptions to the national trend: New York, New Jersey and the District of Columbia saw increases in foreclosure activity last year — the result of leftover foreclosures from the housing crisis that are still hung up in complicated local legal processes.

