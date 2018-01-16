Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/16/economy/denver-wants-help-middle-class-move/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Supply and demand have come to bear on the housing market, and it's putting some cities out of reach for much of the middle class. The city of Denver has a plan to deal with the problem: housings subsidies. The subsidies aim to help middle-class professionals, like nurses and teachers, afford higher end apartments in areas with skyrocketing rents. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Laura Kusisto of the Wall Street Journal about her article on the subsidy plan.