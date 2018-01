Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/16/business/automakers-step-autonomous-car-plans/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The future of driving may be closer than we thought. General Motors has announced plans to mass produce a fully autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals in 2019 — if it gets the go-ahead from federal regulators. Ford and other manufacturers aren’t far behind.

