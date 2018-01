Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/12/economy/why-lights-are-still-out-parts-puerto-rico/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's been almost four months since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico and the island still lacks full power. New York Times reporter, Frances Robles, is covering the recovery effort in Puerto Rico and joined Marketplace Weekend to discuss why the recovery has been so slow.

You can listen to Marketplace Weekend's series of reports from Puerto Rico here.