Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/12/business/texan-oil-man-t-boone-pickens-hangs-his-hat/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Infamous investor T. Boone Pickens is closing his BP Capital fund and retiring at age 89 after amassing a fortune in energy — everything from oil and natural gas, to wind power and water.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.