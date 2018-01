Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/10/economy/us-automakers-help-mexican-auto-export-surge-2017/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The number of vehicles imported to the United States from Mexico reached an all-time high last year. Mexico’s auto industry exported 2.3 million vehicles, which is nearly a 10 percent increase from the year before.

