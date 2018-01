Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/10/business/why-we're-hanging-up-power-suit/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Power suits are out. That may not come as a shock in the era of hoodie-wearing billionaires, but it doesn't mean suits are gone for good. Millennial men are still buying suits, just not for work. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Robin Givhan, fashion critic for The Washington Post, who wrote about the demise of the once-corner-office staple.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.