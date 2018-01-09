Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/09/economy/fed-rethinks-its-inflation-target/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Federal Reserve has two main jobs: maximize employment and keep prices stable. That second piece, stable prices, has meant the Fed tries to keep inflation at 2 percent. Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke made that target the explicit goal about six years ago, but it's been unofficial far longer than that. Lots of other countries have this 2 percent goal, too. But now there's talk about changing the 2 percent target. Marketplace's Tracey Samuelson and Kai Ryssdal discuss the implications.

