Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/05/economy/low-unemployment-employers-strapped-workers-may-find-it-hard-add-jobs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The latest unemployment number for December comes out today (Friday, Jan. 5th). With the ranks of the unemployed declining in 2017, it’s getting harder for employers to add jobs and find qualified candidates to fill them. So some employers are starting to settle for candidates they might have overlooked in the past. Maybe employers are willing to settle for employees who don’t have all the skills they need and require training. Or maybe they’re willing to hire people without doing a rigorous background check. And down the road, if this trend continues, employers may also decide to take some of the cash they get from the new tax cuts and go the high tech route and automate jobs they can’t fill.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.