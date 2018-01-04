Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/04/tech/fix-security-flaws-cpu-chips-need-redesign-not-hotfix/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A report issued by cybersecurity experts on Wednesday described two pretty serious security flaws that, in all likelihood, affects your computer. The flaws, known as Meltdown and Spectre, may have different ways of accessing private information, but both stem from design flaws in the chips themselves. While Windows, Apple and Linux have all issued patches that address the security flaws, the underlying problem goes back to the hardware itself.

"What's really needed here is that chipmakers redesign their chips," said Kim Zetter, cybersecurity journalist and author of Countdown to Zero Day.

