With a sweeping tax overhaul out of the way, trade could be the next big item on President Donald Trump’s agenda. In the next few weeks, he’ll be making decisions about protecting U.S. industries from global competition. But he’s facing pressure from those who say tariffs will only hurt the U.S. economy.

