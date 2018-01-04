Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/04/economy/feds-change-marijuana-policy-which-could-affect-businesses-involved/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions today rescinded an Obama-era policy that helped legal marijuana thrive in parts of the United States. Sessions, a longtime critic of marijuana legalization, says it causes spikes in violence and crime. He has likened marijuana to heroin. What Sessions repealed today is known as the “Cole memo.” It discouraged federal prosecutors from bringing marijuana-related charges in states where the drug is legal. How will the change in policy affect the multibillion-dollar marijuana industry?

