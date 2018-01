Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/04/business/seven-year-uphill-ride-auto-sales-has-hit-brakes-sort/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Well, it was great while it lasted. And boy did it last. The U.S. auto industry enjoyed a record, seven-year run of new car sales on top of sales. But in 2017, the party seemed to end. The key word here is “seemed.” Yes, sales did fall off by 1.8 percent. But in a number of ways the auto industry is still awfully healthy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.