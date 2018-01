A wood-paneled boardroom, 1938. - Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Listen To The Story

You've probably heard of a corporate board, but what do they do exactly? Host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jena McGregor at the Washington Post about what a corporate board can and can't do, what its real responsibility is and how it might be changing in this post #MeToo era.

