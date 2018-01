Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/02/world/why-protests-iran-are-happening-now/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Protests in Iran have left more than 20 people dead since they started last week. These are the country's largest demonstrations since 2009, when millions protested the results of a presidential election. This current wave of protests was sparked by something different, however: economic inequality. Marketplace host Lizzie O'Leary spoke with Bahman Kalbasi of the BBC's Persian Service.