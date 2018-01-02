Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/02/economy/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/48-explainathon-third/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

To kick off the new year, we're answering another bunch of questions from you, the listeners. Kai and Molly give their takes on what companies value most, where we're headed with bitcoin technology, and when we started being so scared of robots taking our jobs. We also had a question we couldn't answer, so we called up the Southern Poverty Law Center. To top it all off, we have an answer to the Make Me Smart question from one of you. This is the final episode of season one, but stay tuned for season two, coming in mid-March.