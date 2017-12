Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/29/economy/puerto-rico-hopes-hold-medical-manufacturers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The new U.S. tax law will put an end to Puerto Rico’s longtime status as a tax shelter for U.S. multinational companies. Companies will now have to pay 12.5 percent on what they make on the island. One-third of Puerto Rico’s tax base now comes from medical manufacturers. If they flee, it would mean more damage for the island’s fragile economy.

