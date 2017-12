Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/28/sustainability/trump-administration-may-roll-back-safety-rules-put-place-after-bp-oil/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After the BP oil spill in 2010, a new federal oversight agency was created: the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, it’s proposing to roll back some of the safety rules it created.

