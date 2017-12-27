Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/27/life/corner-office-marketplace/how-womans-non-profit-helps-women-caught-cycle/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Susan Burton served six prison sentences in 17 years. Then she founded a nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated women stop the cycle that has them returning to prison again and again. Since 1998, A New Way of Life Re-Entry Project has provided transitional housing and support services for over 900 women. Burton talked to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about her memoir, "Becoming Ms. Burton" which details how a lack of grief support services led to her spiral into addiction after the death of her young son and her journey to found A New Way of Life.

