Susan Burton served six prison sentences in 17 years. Then she founded a nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated women stop the cycle that has them returning to prison again and again. Since 1998, A New Way of Life Re-Entry Project has provided transitional housing and support services for over 900 women. Burton talked to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about her memoir, "Becoming Ms. Burton" which details how a lack of grief support services led to her spiral into addiction after the death of her young son and her journey to found A New Way of Life.
Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.