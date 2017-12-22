Mezzemaniche alla gricia from Felix. - Courtesy Felix

Gusto 54 is a Toronto-based company with several restaurants in Toronto and one called Felix in Los Angeles. Felix opened in Venice in 2017, and if you're lucky enough to get a reservation, you'll see executive chef Evan Funke rolling, dusting and flipping pasta dough in the restaurant's pasta room. Gusto 54's first restaurant, Trattoria Nervosa, was opened by owner and CEO Janet Zuccarini in 1996 in Toronto, but the company's roots are in the enterprises of her father, an Italian man who brought the first espresso machine to Canada in 1954. Zuccarini and Funke joined Marketplace Weekend to take the Marketplace Quiz and shared a recipe for Zuccarini's favorite holiday dish.

Fill in the blank. Money can't buy you happiness but it can buy you _____

Evan Funke: More money. We need money to make money, so if you have money you can make more money.

Janet Zuccarini: Money buys you freedom.

Funke: Ooh, that's good. Way better answer.

In your next life, what would your career be?

Zuccarini: I would start a school for children. A new way of learning: teaching children about finances, how to make money, how to invest, how to save.

Funke: Real life skills. I dig that. I wish I'd had that. I'd either be a firefighter or a jeweler. I love diamonds. Something about their creations through unimaginable pressure. It's kind of fascinating.

What's something that you bought that you now completely regret buying?

Zuccarini: I don't buy a lot of things, so I don't own a lot of things. And when people come into my house, that's the first thing they say is like, you don't have stuff. I spend my money mainly on experiences. Traveling, things like that. Food, I spend a lot of money on buying the best food that I can buy. When I buy something, I think about it a lot. And so, I don't have any regrets that I can think of right now.

Funke: Tattoos. I started getting tattoos at, like, the second I turned 18, and this is, like, in the '90s. So you can imagine ... the tattoos today are amazing, they have all this technology and everybody knows what they're doing. But I got my tattoos on Venice Beach boardwalk in, like, the early mid-90s. So you can imagine the horror. There's so much tribal.

When did you realize that cooking could be an actual career for you?

Funke: I think the the second I set foot in culinary school. I knew in my mind, body and soul that I was gonna be a restaurateur. I had no idea how I was going to get there, but I knew there was something burning inside of me that I would do whatever it took to be the best.

Zuccarini: I lived in Rome for eight years, and that's where I fell in love with cooking for myself, because I didn't have any money to eat out, except I'd go to a lot of pizzerias. And my friends would tell me a lot that I should open up a restaurant. So that kind of put something in my mind, but I never thought I would ever do that. And my first restaurant fell into my lap. So I was asked to become a partner in this restaurant. And, you know, two weeks later I owned a restaurant and I didn't realize I had married two passions, business and cooking and food.

What is your most prized possession?

Zuccarini: My dog. Is that a possession? My dog, Roma.

Funke: My most prized possession ... I think it's my cumulative skill. I am a culmination of mentorshi. I think that's what I prize most in life.

What was your very first job?

Funke: Oh man, so embarrassing. I was a towel boy at a gym. So gross.

Zuccarini: My father was Italian and Italians put their kids to work, so I started working for him as a 12-year-old, and he brought the first espresso machine into Canada. So he introduced coffee culture. So I was working trade shows, introducing people to this new beverage that no one had ever heard of. Times have certainly changed, but that was my first job.

What is something that everyone should own no matter how much it costs?

Zuccarini: OK, I'm just going to go for an Evan answer, which is super ethereal and poetic, but everyone should own their own destiny.

Funke: That's good, that's good. I would say fulfillment. No matter what it costs. I want to feel fulfilled when I take my last breath, I want to feel fulfilled that I left it all on the field.

What's your favorite thing to eat or cook during the holidays?

Funke: Well, so the Funkes, we created a tradition about 10 years ago to make pizza on Christmas because it's Christmas colors: red, white and green. And ever since I went to culinary school and was at the back end of '99, it's been like indentured servitude that I have to cook, so I've cooked literally every single holiday festive gathering since then, which is almost coming up on 20 years. So, we make pizza. It's easy on me and it's festive.

Zuccarini: In my household, my father was mainly kind of the cook, the chef, and taught my mother how to cook. My mother is German. My father was Italian, and it was always based around pasta, and sometimes you would get fancy and do, like, a linguini with a spicy tomato sauce and a whole lobster on top. And that would basically be it, but we always, always, always had lasagna made from scratch. And for my mom, that would be an all-day affair, and we would have just one dish. It'd be a one-dish wonder, it'd be lasagna and maybe some rapini on the side. Usually, a classic lasagna with spinach noodle and a Bolognese sauce and besciamella, and that would be it.

Funke: I want to make that the new tradition.

Zuccarini: You have to! Skip out on pizza and go for a lasagna.

Lasagna recipe from Janet Zuccarini: