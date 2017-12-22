It's the final Make Me Smart of 2017 and we got a few of our previous guests to give us predictions about what they think might happen in 2018.
Who made predictions:
Andy Weir, author of "The Martian" and "Artemis."
Annabelle Gurwitch, actress and the author of "Wherever You Go, There They Are: Stories About My Family You Might Relate To."
Zeynep Tufekci, associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and author of "Twitter and Tear Gas: The Power and Fragility of Networked Protest."
Terrell McSweeny, a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.
Heather Arndt Anderson, food historian and author of "Berries: A Global History" and "Portland: A Food Biography."
Sue Desmond-Hellmann, the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
April Reign, creator of the hashtags #OscarsSoWhite and #NoConfederate.
Plus we (finally) answer The Make Me Smart question.