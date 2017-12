Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/22/business/should-toy-put-your-child-s-privacy-risk/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With the holidays upon us, shoppers might want to take a look at the U.S. Public Research Interest Group's annual report about dangerous toys. The group highlights, of course, toys with small parts that can be choking hazards, some fidget spinners with dangerous lead level. But what caught our attention was a warning about internet-connected toys that raise safety and privacy concerns.

