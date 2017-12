Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/20/world/billion-dollar-nigerian-oil-bribe-equals-nation-s-entire-health-budget/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In Italy a judge declared that two multinational oil giants — and executives — will go on trial for a major bribery case involving Nigeria. At its core, it alleges Shell and the Italian oil giant Eni paid more than a billion dollars for oil-drilling rights that were actually bribes.

