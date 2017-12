Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/20/life/city-workers-dc-have-two-months-complete-sexual-harassment-training/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As prominent men across media, entertainment and politics face a flood sexual harassment allegations, Washington, D.C., is committing to addressing the problem. No, not Congress, but the District of Columbia. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an order mandating that all 30,000 city employees complete sexual harassment training by February.

