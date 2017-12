Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/19/economy/commuters-would-lose-employee-perk-under-tax-plan/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Republicans on their way to the first big victory of the Trump administration keep talking about how many winners there are under their negotiated tax bill. But the likely losers? Commuters, who have their parking, transit or bicycling subsidized by their companies. The new tax plan eliminates the incentive for private employers to continue offering commuting perks.

